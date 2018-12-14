Bulgartransgaz is at the Final Stage of Creating Gas Trading Market in Bulgaria

Bulgartransgaz is at the final stage of creating a natural gas trading market in Bulgaria, Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova said at a briefing in Parliament, Focus News Agency reports. The operator, a subsidiary of Bulgartransgaz, will be set up by the end of the year. Meanwhile, a memorandum of cooperation will be signed next week with the Central European Gas Hub, operator in Austria and the Czech Republic.
Petkova also said that Bulgartransgaz has started negotiations to acquire a 20% stake in the company that will develop the Alexandroupoli LNG project.
On the other hand, a public procurement will be launched on December 21 for the expansion of the gas infrastructure on the Bulgarian-Serbian border.

