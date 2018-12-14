Bulgarian PM: New F16 is Much Better than Any Other Aircraft Offered

I hope they will offer better terms because, from my talks with pilots, a new F16 is a much better plane than all the others that are offered. There are committees examining these offers. I am in no way intervening, I strongly emphasise, except that I want our aviation to have the best plane because the situation in the region is getting complicated. We need a combat aircraft capable of getting into military action and overpowering,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said to reporters in Brussels about the selection of equipment for Bulgarian Air Force, quoted by the government press office, reports Focus News Agency.

He said he was expecting the committees’ decision the soonest possible. “Now we have only transport ones. In the last 10-15 years, other governments bought only transport Cougars, Spartans, Panthers, not armed,” the prime minister said.

