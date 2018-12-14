Intentional Arson in Sofia Leaves almost 13 Thousand People without Electricity

An intentional arson in a collector near Slivnitsa blvd in Sofia, caused by attempted theft, left 12,600 customers of CEZ Distribution in six capital districts late last night, the company said.

Affected were households and business users in Zaharna Fabrika, Ilinden, St. Trinity, West Park, Fondovi Housing and Banishora.

The CEZ Distribution teams have found the use of fire ignition objects in the collector and cable damages to the company. One of the damaged cables is 110 kV, put into use just two years ago. CEZ has set up an alternative power supply facility for affected customers to repair the failures.

"We have experience with such fires, which are used to switch off the power supply, provide the possibility of cable stripping, removing copper screen and transmitting it to non-ferrous metal stations," explains Victor Stanchev, Chief Operating Officer at "CEZ Distribution".

He noted that the cables that are being worn in recent years are made entirely new technology and do not contain copper. However, as long as there is no strict legislation in this direction, such raids will continue and create discomfort for people, Stanchev said.

CEZ has taken all possible measures to protect the collector by providing security by paying an outside firm.

After removing the damage, CEZ will restore the normal electricity supply to customers, possibly accompanied by short-term exclusions, the company said.