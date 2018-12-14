80% of Young Men and 60% of Young Women in Bulgaria Live with their Parents

Statistics continue to outline that there is an exceptionally high percentage of young people living with their parents in Bulgaria.

Young women living with their mothers and fathers in Bulgaria are just over 60% and men - almost 80%, according to Eurostat, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Bulgaria is the EU country with the largest difference between the two sexes who live with their parents. Immediately after we ranked in Romania. The smallest gender gaps in this indicator are reported in Spain, Sweden and Malta.

The share of young people aged 16 to 29 living with their parents in the EU averages 68%. For young men this share is 73%, and for women - 63%, taking European statistics into account.

According to Eurostat, 24% of young people in Bulgaria were at risk of poverty in 2017, with an average rate of 21.2% for the EU. In Romania, their share is just over 29%.