The Chief of Traffic Police Kazanlak Found Shot Dead

The missing head of the Kazanlak Traffic Police, Todor Nikolov, who disappeared two days ago, was found shot, the BNR reported. He was shot in his car near Buzovgrad. Authorities suggest it is suicide, but no view of the site has yet been made.



Nikolov was declared missing sister, who reported to the police in Kazanlak and Stara Zagora. It is supposed to be suicide, but there is still no inspection of the site carried out. According to some of the original versions of the case, Todor Nikolov has disappeared together with his service weapons.



Earlier in the day, senior commissioner Georgi Hadzhiev gave a press conference on the case. "Yesterday, colleagues from the University of Kazanlak have gone through absolutely all the scenarios for which we have data. There are to be planned and there are further search events to be conducted today. All the cameras at the entrances and exits of the city Kazanlak will be checked. The latest information we have is a conversation held yesterday around 16:20 hours and the three phones for which we have information are turned off and we will also check absolutely all the routes and his vehicle movement ".



Nikolov has been in the MoI system for more than 10 years. Commissioner Hadzhiev rejected the version linking the disappearance of the traffic police chief and the questioning earlier this week of his subordinate to the Internal Security Sector. Days before disappearing, Todor Nikolov has reported that he has heart problems and more serious reviews are to come.