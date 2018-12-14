European Tour Properties Adds Bulgaria’s Pirin Golf & Country Club

In news from European Tour Properties, the network of golf properties and destinations welcomes Bulgaria’s Pirin Golf & Country Club in Bansko. The addition of the five-star resort, which offers a top-class golf course and luxury accommodation within the Pirin mountain range, offers new links challenges for touring enthusiasts.

The Pirin Golf & Country Club is the second Bulgarian venue to join the European Tour Properties network, standing alongside Lighthouse Golf & Spa Resort, host of the 2018 European Tour Properties Senior Classic, reports Argophilia.

An Ian Woosnam-designed course, the Pirin Golf & Country Club employs a rough and rugged terrain layout to provide all levels of golfers with exciting challenges. Off the course, the venue provides exceptional accommodation through its hotel and exclusive apartments across the complex. The state-of-the-art spa facilities and numerous other sports on offer make Pirin Golf & Country Club a great holiday choice for people who are thinking of Bulgaria’s value and beauty as a destination. As an added feature, the winter months provide an opportunity to visit the nearby Bansko transforms into one of Europe’s hidden gems for skiing and snowboarding. Mr. Yordan Kanazirev, the owner of Pirin Golf & Country Club, said: “Pirin Golf & Country Club is very proud and delighted to join European Tour Properties.

“We are looking forward to developing new initiatives with the European Tour Properties team to improve the quality and services throughout our resort to world-class standards, and to offer the mark of assurance guaranteeing customers and clients of Pirin Golf & Country Club a truly outstanding experience when they visit us.”

David MacLaren, Head of European Tour Properties, said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome Pirin Golf & Country Club to our network.

“Our portfolio is packed with world-class venues and Pirin Golf is no different. Golf is a growing market in Bulgaria and the success of the European Tour Properties Senior Classic at Lighthouse Golf & Spa Resort earlier this year showcased the country in a tremendous light. We look forward to working with Mr Kanazirev and his team to bring the best out of Pirin Golf and help them develop on and off the course.”

About Pirin Golf & Country Club

Pirin Golf & Country Club is a 5-star resort, which offers vacation properties and luxurious trading areas for sale and rent and manages a top-level golf club. The complex is situated in a 150-hectare area in the beautiful valley, near the well-known ski resort Bansko, the resort provides the unique opportunity for a golf & ski vacation, thus ensuring high investment returns and benefits for the property owners throughout the year.