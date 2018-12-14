Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister: Bulgaria to Continue Azerbaijan’s Work in BSEC

Bulgaria will continue Azerbaijan’s work in the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Deputy Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Emilia Kraleva said, Trend reports.

She made the remarks at a press conference following the 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the BSEC member states in Baku Dec. 14.

BSEC is a living organism, she said, noting that the organization contributes to the development of the region.

BSEC has more than 20 working groups that cover all areas of activity, including trade, she added. The organization will try to increase the efficiency of its work, she said.

Kraleva noted that the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the organization is fruitful.

The interconnectivity, which is a priority of the Azerbaijani chairmanship, is very important, she said.

Kraleva added that the BSEC should remain an organization focused on projects’ implementation.

After Azerbaijan, the chairmanship will be transferred to Bulgaria.

The 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation member-states was held in Baku under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The main priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship are to render efficient, reliable and safe transport and transit services as part of BSEC, increase the export potential of agriculture and further develop the tourism sector.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation is an intergovernmental organization uniting 12 countries of the Black Sea and southern Balkans. The organization was founded in 1992. The headquarters of the organization is located in Istanbul.

Azerbaijan assumed the BSEC chairmanship at the 38th meeting of the Organization's Council of Foreign Ministers, which took place on June 27. Azerbaijan will chair BSEC until December 2018.