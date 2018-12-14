Elderly Woman Passed Away after Assault by a Man in the "Hristo Botev" District

The 70-year-old woman, who was attacked on December 13 by a young man in Hristo Botev district, died. This was announced to FOCUS by the spokesperson of "Tsaritsa Yoanna - ISUL" Hospital, Dr. Fani Tzurakova.



A young man attacked three women and a child in the Hristo Botev quarter of Sofia, barricaded himself at his home and forced police officers to take him out. Two women - 70 and 40 years old, as well as a 10-year-old child were taken with traumatic brain injuries in a hospital.

As of 19.05, the police received a signal of an incident in the Sofia quarter of "Hristo Botev". According to the initial information, in a conflict, a young man at the age of 24 had injured three young women and a child with a cold weapon, then closed himself home and refused to leave him.

On-site police forces arrived to take action to safely take them out. The man was detained and taken to First Regional Police Station. At the scene of the incident, inspections have begun. The victims were transported with traumatic brain injuries in two hospitals - "Queen Joanna - ISUL" and the emergency Pirogov Institute.