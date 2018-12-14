Parliament Set up a Committee of Inquiry for the Acquisition of Bulgarian Citizenship

Parliament established an Interim Commission of Inquiry to investigate all the facts, facts and circumstances regarding the allegations made in European and Bulgarian media about the scandalous bribery scheme for the acquisition of Bulgarian citizenship by foreign citizens.



About 161 MPs voted for, one was against, and four abstained.



At the suggestion of the United Patriots, the commission was set up on a proportional basis according to the number of parliamentary groups and consists of 17 members. Initially, it was proposed to be parity-based.

Yordan Tsonev from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms was elected as chairman, and Deputy Chairman Toma Bikov from GERB. The term of office of the committee of inquiry is three months.

The proposal for the establishment of the commission was signed with the signatures of MRF President Mustafa Karadayi and members of the Group, as well as MPs from GERB, United Patriots and Volya.