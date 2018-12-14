Bulgarian Parliament Decides on First Reading that Terminated Criminal Proceedings will not Stop Confiscation
The Parliament adopted on first reading amendments to the Counter Corruption and Confiscation of Unlawfully Acquired Property Act, Focus News Agency reports. The amendments were approved by 116 to 6 votes and 25 abstentions.
The draft stipulates that in the event of terminated criminal proceedings, there should be no legal obstacle to the confiscation of illegally acquired property. The amendments clarify provisions on the timing of preliminary check at the stage of confiscation proceedings.
GERB proposed the amendments on December 10 after the Supreme Court of Cassation ruled that the termination of a criminal case impedes any action for confiscation.
