Protest in Varna after Court Sentence
People in Varna will protest under the slogan March for Life 2 after the court sentenced the driver who killed ballet dancer Martin Chikalov to six years in prison. The protest is organised through social media at 6.30 pm. They will demand a longer sentence for the driver who caused the death of the 38-year-old ballet dancer of the Varna Opera, as well as legal changes and the elimination of fast-track prosecution in cases with aggravating circumstances.
After admitting his guilt, the 25-year-old driver, Petar Zdravkov, was sentenced at first instance in a fast-track trial. He got a 9-year prison sentence, but later the sentence was reduced to 6 years. After the fatal accident on September 10, dozens of Varna citizens protested under the slogan March for Life, demanding a fair punishment and more security for pedestrians and cyclists.
