Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic at Exit at Kapitan Andreevo and Ruse

There is heavy truck traffic from Bulgaria on the checkpoints of Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge Ruse, Border Police said. There is normal traffic on all checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Greece.

