Mostly Cloudy with Rain and Snow Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 2° and 7°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 14, 2018, Friday // 11:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Cloudy skies with precipitations over the country today, chiefly snow in West and Central North Bulgaria, rain and snow in Southwest and rain in the rest of the regions. Light wind blowing from east-northeast, moderate in the Danube Plain. Maximum temperatures between 2°C and 7°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.
- » Mostly Sunshine, Almost no Rain Today in Bulgaria
- » Variable Clouds Over the Country, Highs Between 2°C and 7°C
- » Cloudy Skies over East and Mountain Areas, Snow in Northeast Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian App Measures Harmful Emissions of Each Car Journey
- » Difficult Road Conditions in Southwest Bulgaria because of Snow
- » There will be no Snow for Christmas in Bulgaria, Predicts a Climatologist
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)