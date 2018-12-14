Mostly Cloudy with Rain and Snow Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 2° and 7°C

December 14, 2018, Friday
Bulgaria: Mostly Cloudy with Rain and Snow Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 2° and 7°C

Cloudy skies with precipitations over the country today, chiefly snow in West and Central North Bulgaria, rain and snow in Southwest and rain in the rest of the regions. Light wind blowing from east-northeast, moderate in the Danube Plain. Maximum temperatures between 2°C and 7°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.

