The Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party was Urgently Admitted to Hospital

BSP Leader Kornelia Ninova was urgently taken to Pirogov on Thursday due to an abscess, the party's press center announced.

There was surgical intervention, and the abscess was open and drained. Ninova did not ask to stay in the hospital and was sent for home treatment.

The BSP press center explained to Mediapool that the abscess was on her face. She had this problem for some time, but she was delaying to go to a doctor. Today, however, the situation has worsened, and this required an emergency visit to the hospital.