The Chief of Traffic Police Kazanlak Disappeared

Bulgaria: The Chief of Traffic Police Kazanlak Disappeared

The head of the Traffic Police - Kazanlak Todor Nikolov has been declared for a statewide search. He is missing from Wednesday, December 12th. Last was talked to him at 4 pm. He then disappeared without a trace

Todor Nikolov has three phones, but all three are off. His personal car is also missing, reports BGNews. Nikolov's disappearance coincided with the detention of a traffic police officer in Kazanlak from Interior Security to the Interior Ministry.

