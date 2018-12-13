The Chief of Traffic Police Kazanlak Disappeared
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The head of the Traffic Police - Kazanlak Todor Nikolov has been declared for a statewide search. He is missing from Wednesday, December 12th. Last was talked to him at 4 pm. He then disappeared without a trace
Todor Nikolov has three phones, but all three are off. His personal car is also missing, reports BGNews. Nikolov's disappearance coincided with the detention of a traffic police officer in Kazanlak from Interior Security to the Interior Ministry.
- » Political Scientist: The Rejection of Machine Voting in Bulgaria is a Political Disgrace
- » The Car Tax Calculator in Sofia is Ready
- » The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office Checks the Absence of 8,000 Tons of Paving Bricks
- » President Radev Initiated a Discussion on "Elections - Transparency and Trust"
- » Sale of Electronic Vignettes for Cars in Bulgaria will Start on December 17
- » What did Bulgarians Google in 2018?
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)