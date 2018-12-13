Political Scientist: The Rejection of Machine Voting in Bulgaria is a Political Disgrace
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
What happened with the machine voting is a political disgrace, political scientist Parvan Simeonov said during a discussion on election transparency and credibility, Focus News Agency reports.
“It is a shame from a political point of view, they cannot disregard it every year, elections after elections. It is clear that this cannot happen immediately, but there must be a vision. Those in power tend not to leave their comfort zone,” he commented. He said the voting process should be facilitated.
- » The Car Tax Calculator in Sofia is Ready
- » The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office Checks the Absence of 8,000 Tons of Paving Bricks
- » President Radev Initiated a Discussion on "Elections - Transparency and Trust"
- » Sale of Electronic Vignettes for Cars in Bulgaria will Start on December 17
- » What did Bulgarians Google in 2018?
- » Bulgarian Parliament Votes on First Reading to Remove Numbers from Election Ballots
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)