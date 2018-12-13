Political Scientist: The Rejection of Machine Voting in Bulgaria is a Political Disgrace

What happened with the machine voting is a political disgrace, political scientist Parvan Simeonov said during a discussion on election transparency and credibility, Focus News Agency reports.

“It is a shame from a political point of view, they cannot disregard it every year, elections after elections. It is clear that this cannot happen immediately, but there must be a vision. Those in power tend not to leave their comfort zone,” he commented. He said the voting process should be facilitated.