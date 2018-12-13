Scandalous Billboards with Gay Propaganda Have Angered Residents of Several Big Cities in Bulgaria.

Scandalous billboards with gay propaganda have angered in recent days residents of several big cities in Bulgaria. Same-sex couples are shot in front of key buildings - the National Assembly, the National Theater "Ivan Vazov", the National Palace of Culture. The message is, "It's not scary, it's just love." At the bottom is LGBTI's motto "Different People, Equal Rights" and the main EC mark.

The billboards have prompted discussions in the social media "For" and "Against".

Because of the wave of public discontent from the Municipality of Varna announced that they have started an action for their removal. But the citizens of Varna were clearly ahead of the councilors and last night scandalous messages were crossed out with spray paint.

From the social network, it became clear that the campaign is done by the GLAS Foundation, and the goal is for more understanding and tolerance. It is planned that the billboards will be placed in Burgas, Sofia, Varna and Plovdiv by the end of January 2019.

The billboard is a project funded by the European Commission - "Together for the rights of LGBTI people in Bulgaria", says Monika Pisankaneva, one of the experts who worked on it, who is an activist at the Resource Center - ''Bilitis'' Foundation and one of the organizers of Sofia Pride ". The goal of the campaign - to change public attitudes in Bulgarian society.