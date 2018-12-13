Cloud Computing Services Used by More Than One Out of Four Enterprises in the EU

In 2018, 26% of EU enterprises with at least 10 persons employed purchased cloud computing services. Cloud computing usage grew rapidly over the last few years, as in 2014 it stood at 19% and in 2016 at 21%. Large enterprises use cloud computing much more (56% of enterprises employing 250 persons or more) than small ones (23% of enterprises employing 10 to 49 persons). Over the last four years (between 2014 and 2018), the highest increase in cloud computing usage was observed in large enterprises (+21 percentage points), compared with +12pp in medium sized enterprises and +6pp in small enterprises.

Over half of enterprises used cloud computing services in Nordic EU Member States Significant differences can be observed across countries in regards to cloud computing usage. Over half of enterprises in Finland (65%), Sweden (57%) and Denmark (56%) used cloud computing. At the opposite end of the scale, cloud computing services were used by 10% or fewer enterprises in Bulgaria (8%) and Romania (10%). This information comes from an article issued by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, and forms part of the results of a survey conducted in 2018 on ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) usage in enterprises.

In 2018, enterprises used cloud computing mostly for e-mail (69% of enterprises that used cloud computing), closely followed by the storage of files in electronic form in a cloud (68%). Enterprises less frequently purchased computing power to run the enterprise's own software (23%), or used CRM software applications over the cloud for managing information about customers (29%).

In recent years, the quantity of digital data created, stored and processed in the world has grown exponentially. Each activity conducted online or by using information and communication technologies generates series of digital imprints which, given their volume, variety and velocity, are referred to as ‘big data'. In the EU, 12% of enterprises with at least 10 persons employed reported analysing big data. Such analyses are predominantly done by large (33%) and medium sized (19%) enterprises, and carried out by internal staff (8%) or by external service providers (5%). Big data analysis most used in Malta, the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland Among EU Member States, the largest shares of enterprises analysing big data were observed in Malta (24%), the Netherlands (22%), Belgium and Ireland (both 20%). The smallest shares were noted in Cyprus (5%), Hungary and Austria (both 6%), Bulgaria and Italy (both 7%).

Mostly used data sources are geolocation of portable devices and data generated from social media Enterprises that analysed big data used a variety of data sources. Almost half of all enterprises analysed geolocation data from the use of portable devices e.g. portable devices using mobile telephone networks, wireless connections or GPS (49%), followed by data generated from social media e.g. social networks (45%). Less than one third of enterprises analysed own big data from smart devices or sensors (29%) or data from other sources (26%).

4% of EU enterprises used 3D printing, with highest share in Finland, lowest in Cyprus and Latvia In the EU, 4% of enterprises with at least 10 persons employed used 3D printing in 2018. In large enterprises, the share of 3D printer usage stood at 13% compared with 3% in small enterprises. The largest shares of enterprises using 3D printing in 2018 were observed in Finland (7%), Denmark, Malta, the United Kingdom and Belgium (all 6%). The smallest shares were reported by enterprises in Cyprus and Latvia (both 1%), followed by Estonia, Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Romania and Poland (all 2%). More than half of enterprises that used 3D printing used this technology for prototypes or models for internal use (57%). Less than one third used 3D printing for prototypes or models for sale (32%) or for goods to be used in the enterprise's production process (27%). Only 17% used 3D printing for goods other than prototypes or models to be sold.