Treasure Exhibition Open Doors at the National Museum of History
Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | December 13, 2018, Thursday // 13:11| Views: | Comments: 0
National Museum of History
Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It has been a rich archeological year for the National Museum of History.
The Museum will be closed with a large exhibition that includes all the gold and silver treasures discovered by the museum archaeologists.
The exhibition presents what have been found in 8 archaeological sites, and the most anticipated among them is a pot, full with gold and silver coins.
Among them are rare Venetian coins, as well as coins from the time of Sultan Bayazid.
The exhibition will be open by mid-January.
- » Successful Archaeological Year for the Bulgarian National Museum of History
- » Egypt Unveils Ancient Tomb and Sarcophagi in Luxor
- » Archaeologists Find ‘World’s First’ Golden Cross, But Will it Contain Fragments of the Cross of Jesus?
- » The 19th-century Treasure Discovered in Pleven Prison Presented in Museum
- » Bulgaria Will Propose to UNWTO and UNESCO to Create a Global Route of Ancient Civilisations
- » Lost Аncient City was Discovered During Excavations in Greece
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)