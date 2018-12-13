Treasure Exhibition Open Doors at the National Museum of History

Bulgaria: Treasure Exhibition Open Doors at the National Museum of History

It has been a rich archeological year for the National Museum of History. 

The Museum will be closed with a large exhibition that includes all the gold and silver treasures discovered by the museum archaeologists.

The exhibition presents what have been found in 8 archaeological sites, and the most anticipated among them is a pot, full with gold and silver coins. 

Among them are rare Venetian coins, as well as coins from the time of Sultan Bayazid.

The exhibition will be open by mid-January.

