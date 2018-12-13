Man Died in a Fire near Sandanski

A 47-year-old man died in a fire last night in a village near Sandanski.



At 3:50 pm a signal was received for a burning wagon in the village of Struma. Two firefighters arrived to quench the fire. The body of the man who inhabits the wagon was completely charred. An autopsy is about to be done.

The man burnt in the flames lived alone. The wagon is located near the road to the exit of the village in the direction of Ribnik and Petrich.

An investigation group of the Russian-Sandanski police is expected to inspect the site and identify the reasons for the fire.