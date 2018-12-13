CNN Travel: Plovdiv is One of the Most Fascinating Places in Europe

Plovdiv is one of the most impressive places to visit in Europe according to the CNN Travel rating. Together with 17 other places, including Lisbon, Athens, Wroclaw and Dusseldorf, the town under the hills is presented as a key destination for cultural tourism and entertainment.



"The second largest city in Bulgaria - Plovdiv, will be the European Capital of Culture in 2019 together with the Italian city of Matera. An exhibition of fragments of the Berlin Wall is scheduled to mark the 30th anniversary of its fall. The Swing Dance Festival will also be held, "CNN said.



"In addition to the program's events, Plovdiv charms its visitors at any time of the year. The well-preserved Antique Theater, dating back to the 2nd century, is one of the most valuable finds in the whole of Eastern Europe, and the cobblestone streets of the Old City and its colorful houses will make you lov it, "says the report.



