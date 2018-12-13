Pope Francis will Visit Bulgarian Cities of Sofia and Rakovski in 2019
His Holiness Pope Francis will visit the cities of Sofia and Rakovski as part of an upcoming apostolic trip in 2019, the government press office said, citing an announcement of the Holy See. The pope will visit Bulgaria from 5 to 7 May 2019, the cities of Sofia and Rakovski in particular, and Macedonia’s Skopje on May 7, 2019.
