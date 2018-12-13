The Car Tax Calculator in Sofia is Ready
At the suggestion of Sofia Municipality, Information Services AD has developed an electronic calculator by which every owner of a motor vehicle in Sofia can calculate how much he has to pay for 2019. This was announced by the municipality.
The new formula on which the motor vehicle tax is formed by 2019 includes the year of production, power and environmental standards of the car.
In the calculator for the cars registered in Sofia are laid down the minimum coefficients adopted by the Parliament with the amendments to the Local Taxes and Fees Act which come into force on 1 January 2019.
The car data, which must be entered in the calculator, is written in the vehicle documents.
Currently, the calculator can be found here.
- » The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office Checks the Absence of 8,000 Tons of Paving Bricks
- » President Radev Initiated a Discussion on "Elections - Transparency and Trust"
- » Sale of Electronic Vignettes for Cars in Bulgaria will Start on December 17
- » What did Bulgarians Google in 2018?
- » Bulgarian Parliament Votes on First Reading to Remove Numbers from Election Ballots
- » Ivaylo Ivanov Nominated for Bulgarian Interior Ministry Secretary General