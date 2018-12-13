The Car Tax Calculator in Sofia is Ready

The Car Tax Calculator in Sofia is Ready

At the suggestion of Sofia Municipality, Information Services AD has developed an electronic calculator by which every owner of a motor vehicle in Sofia can calculate how much he has to pay for 2019. This was announced by the municipality.

The new formula on which the motor vehicle tax is formed by 2019 includes the year of production, power and environmental standards of the car.

In the calculator for the cars registered in Sofia are laid down the minimum coefficients adopted by the Parliament with the amendments to the Local Taxes and Fees Act which come into force on 1 January 2019.

The car data, which must be entered in the calculator, is written in the vehicle documents. 

Currently, the calculator can be found here. 

