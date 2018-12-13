MFA: Currently there are no Reports of Injured Bulgarians in the Railway Crash in Turkey

According to data from the Bulgarian Embassy in Ankara, there is currently no data about injured Bulgarian citizens in the railway accident this morning in Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Bulgarian Embassy keeps in touch with the police and the nearby hospitals where the victims are accommodated. At the moment, emergency teams, the fire department, and the police are working on the site of the crash. It has been officially reported that there are 7 deceased and 43 injured, 3 of which are in severe condition.

Novinite.com recalls that the accident occurred at about 06:30 local time (03:30 GMT).

The train was traveling from Ankara to the city of Konya in western Turkey.

The crash happened at the Marsandiz railway station, around 8km (5 miles) from Ankara's main station.

