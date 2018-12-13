The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office Checks the Absence of 8,000 Tons of Paving Bricks

8,000 tons of paving slabs and bricks have disappeared in Sofia. A signal for this was filed by the municipal councilor Ivo Bozhkov in the prosecutor's office. According to him, paving bricks have disappeared in the course of ten years, NOVA reported.



Ivo Bozhkov's accounts and civil initiative for public and rail transport show that after the repair of streets in Sofia there are 8,000 tons of granite pavements missing. They asked the municipality for more than a year.

"We also received information from Krussev for the period from 2008 to 2017 how many were repaired and how much pavement was removed and that is 15,000 tons," Veselin Kirev said.



"The paving stones should be kept in the warehouses of the Sofia Municipality, and let us remind them that these paving stones are a cultural and historical heritage, both the yellow paving stones and the granite paving stones, their plundering is a purely probable theft," Ivo Bozhkov said.

According to the signal, if the paving has indeed been stolen, the damages for the municipality and the Sofia citizens are huge.



"It is not well known that we can buy pavement bricks on online stores, it is said that they are sold abroad, all of which must be established by the law enforcement agencies," added Bozhkov.