Wizz Air Adds Another Plane and 35 Jobs in Varna

Business | December 13, 2018, Thursday // 09:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Wizz Air Adds Another Plane and 35 Jobs in Varna

Wizz Air will increase the capacity of its base in Varna with another Airbus A320, the company announced at a press conference today. Thus, the total number of machines based in Bulgaria is 9 - seven in Sofia and two in our seaside capital. Thanks to the new aircraft, Wizz Air will add another 6 routes from Varna to Hamburg, Berlin, Cologne, Paris, Liverpool and Copenhagen.

Basing another machine will create 35 direct jobs in Varna, the company said. It will  land on July 1, 2019. "As a result, Wizz Air's capacity in Bulgaria will increase by 14% compared to the previous year, which will be reflected in new routes and updated frequency of flights," they said. In the first 11 months of 2018, over 400,000 passengers traveled with Wizz Air to and from Varna, a 48% increase from 2017. At the same time, the airline recorded a yearly increase of 17% for passengers from and to Bulgaria, for the period January-November 2018 it has already transported more than 2.8 million people.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria