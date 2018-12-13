Mostly Sunshine, Almost no Rain Today in Bulgaria

It will be mostly sunny today. Increasing clouds from southwest in the afternoon, initially middle to high. The forecast is little to no rain. The wind will gradually turn from west-southwest, light to moderate. Maximum temperatures between 3°C and 8°C, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

