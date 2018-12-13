Eurostat: Two-thirds of Young Bulgarians Live in Overcrowded Housing

About 62% of young Bulgarians in the 15-29 age group, or nearly two-thirds of the younger generation in Bulgaria, live in overcrowded housing conditions, according to data from Eurostat's analysis of housing conditions in EU countries in 2017

The average indicator of the existence of rough housing conditions for young Europeans in the EU was 27%. Ahead of us is only Romania, where 65% of the young people aged 15-29 live there in conditions of overcrowding.

Overcrowding in our homes was generally higher in cities - 48%, compared to rural areas where overcrowding was 33%. In addition, according to NSI data, in our country about 1 million households live in homes that are shared by more than one family, ie. in one dwelling live several generations, and in the big city centers approximately 6-8 people live in one-bedroom apartment of 60 sq.m.

The most affected by overcrowding were households at risk of poverty - 50% of low-income Bulgarians also suffered from a lack of normal living conditions. Children and teenagers in such households were even more affected by normal housing conditions - 80% of adolescents at risk of poverty suffered from a lack of normal living conditions.

Against this background, there is another disproportion - there are about 3.9 million residential units in our country (according to NSI data), but families in Bulgaria, which are about 3 million, live in just 2.7 million dwellings. there is a huge housing surplus of nearly 1.2 million homes. In the urban areas there are about 650 000 dwellings in Bulgaria - 25% of the housing stock in the cities and in the rural areas - about 580 000 or 43% of the dwellings in the villages. These statistics include both villas, which are not used all year round, as well as uninhabitable properties that have been owned for years.



Just in the capital and the region the unoccupied homes are about 200 000, in Burgas - about 120 000, in Varna - 80 000, etc.

About 27% of young Europeans aged 15-29, or one in four EU residents in this age category, were forced to live in overcrowded homes, according to Eurostat data.

Overall, over 17% of households in the EU-28 live in overcrowded housing, European statistics show. The lowest was the proportion of young Europeans aged 15-29 living in overcrowded housing in Malta - only 4%, in Cyprus and Ireland - 6%, in Belgium - 8%, in the Netherlands and Spain - on 10% and others.

At the other end, Romania was 65%, Bulgaria 62%, Hungary 57%, Croatia 55%, Poland and Latvia 50%, and others. Ie. nearly a quarter of Member States had an overcrowding rate for young people in 2017, which was higher than the EU average (27%).



Among them, Slovakia, Latvia, Poland, Croatia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania had data for more than half of the young population living in overcrowded households.



According to Eurostat, a person is considered to be a resident in an overcrowded household if the household does not have a minimum number of rooms to collect under one roof the following options: one room for a household, one room for a person over 18 years old, one room for two children under the age of 12, as well as a room for two persons of the same sex between 12-17 years, Eurostat analyzes.