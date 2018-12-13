President Radev Initiated a Discussion on "Elections - Transparency and Trust"

Discussion on "Elections - Transparency and Trust" will be held on the initiative of the head of state Rumen Radev, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

Representatives of the legislature, the executive and the judiciary are invited to attend the meeting.

Experts from institutions and organizations involved in the organization and security of the election process will also participate.

