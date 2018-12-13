Tsvetan Tsvetanov Will Take Part in the 109th Meeting of the Europol Management Board in Vienna
The Chairman of the GERB and the Committee on Internal Security and Public Order in the National Assembly Tsvetan Tsvetanov will take part in the 109th meeting of the Management Board of Europol in Vienna.
Tsvetanov will be involved in the discussions on the strategic planning of the European Police Service.
During his visit, he will hold a working meeting with Europol Executive Director Catherine de Bol. The meeting is the last meeting of the governing body for this year.
