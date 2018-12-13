European Leaders Gather at the Last Summit For the Year Today

Heads of State and Government of the European Union will meet at the last summit in Brussels for the last time this year. They will discuss Brexit, the Multiannual Financial Framework, Migration and Counteraction to Disinformation. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will also take part in the meeting.

Today, European leaders are expected to listen to British Prime Minister Theresa May and adopt conclusions about Brexit. According to the European Council President Donald Tusk the situation in the UK is serious. European governments and heads of state should also discuss actions in case there is no deal for Brexit.

The meeting will also discuss the EU budget, the events in the Azov Sea, the implementation of the Ministerial Agreements and the forthcoming meeting of the European Union - Arab League.

Tomorrow, the they will deal with the fight against disinformation and fake news, the fight against racism and xenophobia and climate change.

The issue of migration, which continues to be a cause for disunity in the European Union, will also be discussed.