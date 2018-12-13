Bulgaria’s Ministry of Culture joins European Network for Literature and Books Traduki

Society » CULTURE | December 13, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Culture joins European Network for Literature and Books Traduki screenshot, BNR

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Culture will join the European Network for Literature and Books Traduki. The Ministry of Culture will sign an annex to the project’s framework agreement for the period January 1, 2019- December 31, 2020, writes the Bulgarian National Radio. 

Traduki goes beyond the usual framework of the programs for literature exchange in the EU. The European Network for Literature and Books involves Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Croatia, Lichtenstein, Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, the Republic of Macedonia, Montenegro, Germany, Austria and Slovenia.

In the past ten years Bulgarian book publishers and translators have received financial support by the programme, but their participation in the Traduki was sporadic. Joining Traduki will help the Bulgarian book publishers participate in international book fairs and promote Bulgarian authors and books through translations in different foreign languages.

 

