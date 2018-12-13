The Times: What Happens After Theresa May’s Confidence Vote?

What happens after Theresa May’s confidence vote?, The Times asks.



She may have retained her job and the confidence of her party — for now — but Theresa May faces the same challenge today that she did yesterday: how to secure any kind of Brexit deal with the EU that can gain the support of a majority of MPs.



It will all begin again today when the prime minister travels to Brussels for a summit at which she will appeal for further compromise. Here’s how the scenarios could pan out.