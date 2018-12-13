Sale of Electronic Vignettes for Cars in Bulgaria will Start on December 17

The sale of the new electronic vignette for cars starts on December 17 and they will take effect on 1 January next year.

They will be purchased through the bgtoll.bg site, a mobile application, over 500 self-service terminals, as well as in retail outlets.

Their prices are retained. A novelty is the introduction of a weekend vignette with a price of BGN 10, which will be valid from 12.00 on Friday until midnight on Sunday.

If drivers have a paper vignette, which will be valid after January 31, 2019, they can convert it to electronic. The request can be made after 17 December, regardless of its period of validity. For the purpose of the site bgtoll.bg, the vehicle registration number and the validity period of the sticker must be entered.

Drivers must be very careful not to make misspellings because this will be considered as absent payment for a vignette, the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) points out.

The replacement of the electronic vignette is not compulsory, but it is recommended so that the people would not be stopped and checked unnecessarily by the new police, reminded the Union of Bulgarian Motorists. However, if they choose not to validate their vignette electronically, drivers must leave the paper sticker on the car's windscreen until the date of its validity, a rule that already exists.

We also need to be precise when buying an electronic vignette, because in the case of incorrect data, corrections can only be made at API offices. The data to be entered is the vehicle registration number, e-mail address, validity date of the electronic vignette - annual, quarterly, monthly, weekly or weekend, as well as the starting date from which the vignette will apply.

There are several ways of payment - bank cards, cash or bank transfer. In the first two ways, the payment is reflected within a few minutes in the system. When making a bank transfer, people must expect at least one day for the payment to happen. It is good for everyone to check on the site or through the mobile application whether the vignette is valid.

Following the recent amendments to the Road Traffic Act, which have not yet been promulgated, the control over the payment of vignette fees is provided by the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Employees of the new National Power Management will have the right to stop and check with vehicles with flashing lights and a "follow me" sign with a stop lamp and a red light describing a semicircle. Their service cars are equipped with cameras that capture the registration plates of other cars and check whether they have a valid sticker.

No compulsory administrative measure shall be imposed if the due fines are paid within two hours of the drawing up of the act establishing the administrative violation and the withdrawal of the driving license or of the registration certificate. In this case, the removed documents are returned to the driver. If no payment is forthcoming, new time limits will be followed, after which a penalty decree will be issued and a fine of BGN 300 will be imposed.

If such a sanction is imposed, or in the case of unpaid fines for other offenses, the car will not be able to undergo an annual technical inspection and leave the country.