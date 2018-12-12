Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Services: Missing Tourist Died

A young man died in Stara Planina, the Mountain Rescue Service announced to the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC). The man went to the Ambaritsa hut on December 10, and to this day was missing. 30 mountain rescuers have joined the search, but unfortunately, the man is finally found dead.



The signal of the disappearance occurred at 19.30 on December 10, when the chalet of the Ambaritza hut called that he expected a boy from Hubava hut, Karlovo, and the last contact with him was at 6.30 am. Then the man called Ambaritsa and said he was getting lost. This was what Darik Emil Neshev of the Mountain Rescue Services said.

"A short time later, a decision was made to gather maximum information for rescue operations." Early in the morning of December 11, several groups leave - one part of them on the south side on the way to climb the tourist and two other groups from Troyan and Lovech leave from the north side a little later in the search are included the detachment from Sopot and a group from Sofia The demand on December 11 is unfortunate and yesterday we managed to get information through the Directorate General "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" about where the phone of the missing person was finally detected and based on it, plus additional information that we managed to collect yesterday, about 30 rescuers from more detachments, more rescue dogs,, and we were able to find him this afternoon, unfortunately there was no chance for him "Neshev said.



That is why, according to the rescuers, the fatal outcome has been reached: "On the basis of the information gathered, his departure eventually took place from Dobrila hut at 16 o'clock in the afternoon and he went in bad weather, warned by the chalet hut, however, the man has decided to continue on his way The trail passes for about three and a half hours, maybe even more in these conditions We call all people again to approach the mountain with normal respect and respect to the conditions in the mountain We think this is the main reason to get here ".

It is reminded by the MRS to go to the mountain only with the necessary equipment.