What did Bulgarians Google in 2018?
December 12, Sofia - Today Google announced the 2018 search results, a list of the most searched terms, which presents a unique perspective on the important moments and trends of the past year.
The world in 2018 was football. The ranking for the most distinctive enquiries is headed by the World Football Championship, which also leads in the popular sports events ranking. But at the top of the ranking, among the general terms, there is an education site called "shkolo". Among the social and economic themes that have been reflected in demand are "GDPR", "Istanbul Convention", "Turkish Lira".
The wedding in the British royal family has caused great interest among the Bulgarians, as a ceremony falls in the top 5 in the events, and Megan Markle is among the most searched people for the year. Even more interesting is the presence in this ranking of Ginka Varbakova and naturally there are many people seen on TV.
Kubrat Pulev in recent years is at the top of the ranking for sporting events. And in 2018 he is no exception, and his match with Hugh Fury as expected is among the top sporting events in Bulgaria. The Olympic Games, Wimbledon, the Australian tournament, and domestic championships dominate the sports event rankings.
In 2018, there is an increasing interest in online education-related resources. Besides the "shkolo" platform, the most searched topics are the results of the state exams, the European Kangaroo 2018 competition, MES textbooks and various school-related information.
Two Bulgarian films Bubblegum and Lilty the Little Fish are included in the top 5 of the most searched films, and the Ministry of Transport's Book Driving Leaflet and Privacy Commission are among the most searched terms related to the institutions in our country.
Characteristic searches for 2018
World Cup
Shkolo
Turkish Lira
Istanbul Convention
Auto exam
Fortnite
Gender
Bitcoin
Cash receipt
GDPR
Sport events
World Cup
Kubrat Pulev - Hugh Fury
Australian open
Levski - Slavia
Olympic games
Joshua - Poetkin
Ludogorets - Milan
World Volleyball Championship
Bulgaria - Norway
Wimbledon
TV shows and reality formats
VIP Brother
The farm
Instaqueen
As two drops of water
Become Rich
Hell's kitchen
Masterchef
The voice of Bulgaria
Big Brother Most Wanted
The cherry of the cake
Personalities
Vesela Neynsky
Albena Vouleva
Blagoy Georgiev
Myra Dobreva
Zlatka Raikova
Megan Markle
Zheni Kalkandjieva
Nikita Johnson
Nora Nedkova
Ginka Varbakova
Education
shkolo
intake mon 2018
state exams 2018
teachers mon bg
European Kangaroo 2018
influenza vacation 2018
school books mon bg
intermittent vacation 2018
ruo burgas
Events
Eurovision
Black Friday
Oscars
Lunar eclipse
Prince Harry's Wedding
Movies
Fifty Shades Freed
Venom
Lily the Little fish
Bubblegum
Bohemian Rhapsody
TV series
Now and forever
Dear heirs
Policemen from the end of the city
Family Secrets
Sparks of revenge
Institutions
auto exam
traffic situation
national revenue agency references
Commission for Personal Data Protection
Drug Agency
