What did Bulgarians Google in 2018?

December 12, Sofia - Today Google announced the 2018 search results, a list of the most searched terms, which presents a unique perspective on the important moments and trends of the past year.

The world in 2018 was football. The ranking for the most distinctive enquiries is headed by the World Football Championship, which also leads in the popular sports events ranking. But at the top of the ranking, among the general terms, there is an education site called "shkolo". Among the social and economic themes that have been reflected in demand are "GDPR", "Istanbul Convention", "Turkish Lira".

The wedding in the British royal family has caused great interest among the Bulgarians, as a ceremony falls in the top 5 in the events, and Megan Markle is among the most searched people for the year. Even more interesting is the presence in this ranking of Ginka Varbakova and naturally there are many people seen on TV.

Kubrat Pulev in recent years is at the top of the ranking for sporting events. And in 2018 he is no exception, and his match with Hugh Fury as expected is among the top sporting events in Bulgaria. The Olympic Games, Wimbledon, the Australian tournament, and domestic championships dominate the sports event rankings.

In 2018, there is an increasing interest in online education-related resources. Besides the "shkolo" platform, the most searched topics are the results of the state exams, the European Kangaroo 2018 competition, MES textbooks and various school-related information.

Two Bulgarian films Bubblegum and Lilty the Little Fish are included in the top 5 of the most searched films, and the Ministry of Transport's Book Driving Leaflet and Privacy Commission are among the most searched terms related to the institutions in our country.

Characteristic searches for 2018

World Cup

Shkolo

Turkish Lira

Istanbul Convention

Auto exam

Fortnite

Gender

Bitcoin

Cash receipt

GDPR

Sport events

World Cup

Kubrat Pulev - Hugh Fury

Australian open

Levski - Slavia

Olympic games

Joshua - Poetkin

Ludogorets - Milan

World Volleyball Championship

Bulgaria - Norway

Wimbledon

TV shows and reality formats

VIP Brother

The farm

Instaqueen

As two drops of water

Become Rich

Hell's kitchen

Masterchef

The voice of Bulgaria

Big Brother Most Wanted

The cherry of the cake

Personalities

Vesela Neynsky

Albena Vouleva

Blagoy Georgiev

Myra Dobreva

Zlatka Raikova

Megan Markle

Zheni Kalkandjieva

Nikita Johnson

Nora Nedkova

Ginka Varbakova

Education

shkolo

intake mon 2018

state exams 2018

teachers mon bg

European Kangaroo 2018

influenza vacation 2018

school books mon bg

intermittent vacation 2018

ruo burgas

Events

Eurovision

Black Friday

Oscars

Lunar eclipse

Prince Harry's Wedding

Movies

Fifty Shades Freed

Venom

Lily the Little fish

Bubblegum

Bohemian Rhapsody

TV series

Now and forever

Dear heirs

Policemen from the end of the city

Family Secrets

Sparks of revenge

Institutions

auto exam

traffic situation

national revenue agency references

Commission for Personal Data Protection

Drug Agency