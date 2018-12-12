Bulgarian Parliament Votes on First Reading to Remove Numbers from Election Ballots

The Parliament adopted on first reading amendments to the Electoral Code to remove the numbers from the ballot list of parties and coalitions, Focus News Agency reports. The amendments, proposed by GERB and United Patriots, aim to prevent a reflection of that number in the election of party candidates.

The amendments stipulate that Information Service AD shall develop machines for machine voting and the Central Election Commission shall set a reasonable deadline for this. The CEC will be able to determine the number of polling stations with machine voting, at least 1,000. There will be no machine voting in polling stations of less than 300 voters.

Remote electronic voting will be implemented in stages, after a survey and upon securing protection of the results.