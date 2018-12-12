Ivaylo Ivanov Nominated for Bulgarian Interior Ministry Secretary General
The head of Sofia Directorate of Interior, Ivaylo Ivanov, has been nominated for Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Minister Mladen Marinov said at a briefing in the Council of Ministers, Focus News Agency reports.
His nomination has been submitted to the Council of Ministers, it will then be submitted to the President for an appointment decree.
