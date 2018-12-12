Second Day 30 Mountain Rescuers Search for a Man Lost in the Balkan Mountain

For the second day 30 mountain rescuers are searching for a missing man on the ridge between Dobrila and Ambaritsa huts in the Balkan Mountain, the Mountain Rescue Service told Focus News Agency. Two new teams are preparing to join the search, from Plovdiv and Sofia. Visibility in the mountain is up to 40 meters on the ridge, Central Balkan, there are wind gusts with snow that further hinders movement.