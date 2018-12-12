BGN 1.35 Billion will be Allocated for 134.2 km of Hemus Motorway

BGN 1,349,856,000 will be allocated for the construction of the Hemus motorway, said Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova at the weekly government meeting, quoted by Focus News Agency.

She presented a draft decree for additional spending through the ministry’s 2018 budget and respectively the Road Infrastructure Agency. The funds will be used for the construction of 134.2 km of Hemus motorway, between Boaza and I-5 Ruse-Veliko Tarnovo road. This motorway section is extremely important for the development of road infrastructure in North Bulgaria, the minister said. The complete motorway will be 420 km long, 170 km of which has been completed and 26 km is now built.