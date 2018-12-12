Chair of the Union of Road Hauliers in Bulgaria: Mobility Package is a Blow to our Economy

Currently, the debate on the Mobility Package in the Council of Europe is over, and things have already been decided. The ball is in the European Parliament, by 10 January there is nothing else to happen. So, we have no other move than a protest to make our voice heard, the Chair of the Union of Road Hauliers in Bulgaria, Yordan Arabadzhiev said in the BNT breakfast show on 12th of December.

If the restrictions are adopted, it will lead to bankruptcy of small and medium-sized businesses, large firms will re-locate their business, and our economy will lose a significant share of GDP. This is a blow to the Bulgarian economy, not only against the carriers, warned Arabadzhiev.

In his words, Bulgarian hauliers will lose competitiveness, as this will lead to an increase in administrative costs.

Jordan Arabadzhiev: The Mobility Package aims to push the hauliers from Eastern Europe out of the single market. At first, the same-minded countries formed a blocking minority. The Czech Republic and Slovakia have obviously traded and supported the common approach. This may be because of the competition of Bulgarian and Romanian hauliers. There may also be something promised as a political element.

Political decision will follow, Bulgarian road hauliers begin meetings with MEPs and politicians next week so that they can explain to European political families what will ultimately be achieved if the Mobility Package is approved.