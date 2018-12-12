Revenue From Tourist Overnights in Bulgaria Increases 11.5% y/y in Oct

Business » TOURISM | December 12, 2018, Wednesday // 13:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Revenue From Tourist Overnights in Bulgaria Increases 11.5% y/y in Oct archive

Total revenue from tourist overnights spent in Bulgaria rose by 11.5% year-on-year to 49.9 million levs ($28.9 million/25.5 million euro) in October, the country's statistical office, NSI, said on Wednesday.

Revenue from overnights spent by foreign nationals increased by an annual 12.9% in October, while revenue from Bulgarian tourists added 9.8%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a statement.

The number of tourist overnights spent in Bulgaria in October rose by 5.1% on the year to 908,500.

The largest increase in the number of overnights, of 8.3%, was registered by four- and five-star hotels which serviced 76.4% of the total number of overnights of international visitors and 34.5% of the overnights spent by Bulgarian tourists.

A total of 438,800 tourists stayed in accommodation facilities in Bulgaria in October, up 3.9% year-on-year. The number of Bulgarian tourists increased 4.0% on the year, while the number of foreign visitors grew 3.9%.

 

 

 

 

Quoted by SeeNews

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Statistical Institute (NSI), NSI, tourism, Bulgaria, tourists
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria