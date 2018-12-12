Revenue From Tourist Overnights in Bulgaria Increases 11.5% y/y in Oct

Total revenue from tourist overnights spent in Bulgaria rose by 11.5% year-on-year to 49.9 million levs ($28.9 million/25.5 million euro) in October, the country's statistical office, NSI, said on Wednesday.

Revenue from overnights spent by foreign nationals increased by an annual 12.9% in October, while revenue from Bulgarian tourists added 9.8%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a statement.

The number of tourist overnights spent in Bulgaria in October rose by 5.1% on the year to 908,500.

The largest increase in the number of overnights, of 8.3%, was registered by four- and five-star hotels which serviced 76.4% of the total number of overnights of international visitors and 34.5% of the overnights spent by Bulgarian tourists.

A total of 438,800 tourists stayed in accommodation facilities in Bulgaria in October, up 3.9% year-on-year. The number of Bulgarian tourists increased 4.0% on the year, while the number of foreign visitors grew 3.9%.

Quoted by SeeNews