Brussels Provides EUR 71 Million For Rmergency Medical Assistance in Bulgaria
EUR 71 million from Cohesion Policy funds will finance the improvement of the equipment, efficiency and accessibility of emergency health services in Bulgaria, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
Under this new EU-funded project, all 237 emergency units across the country will be able to improve their state of emergency and provide them with state-of-the-art medical equipment.
The EU will co-finance the purchase of 400 new ambulances, equipped with modern communication systems and life-saving devices, which will allow rapid and effective assistance, especially in more remote areas and among the most vulnerable patient groups.
The project will contribute for improving the economic efficiency of the entire system and the working conditions of medical staff.
