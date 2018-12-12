BDZ Started Pre-Sale of Tickets For the Holidays

Bulgaria: BDZ Started Pre-Sale of Tickets For the Holidays pixabay.com

Today the Bulgarian State Railways - BDZ introduces pre-sale tickets for all fast trains during the Christmas and New Year holidays, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 


The pre-sale of tickets and seat reservations will take place at all railway stations and desks in the country during the period from 12 December to 2 January.

In cases where seats are already sold, passengers will be informed at the ticket offices. If they want, passengers can buy standing tickets or they can be redirected to another train. 

