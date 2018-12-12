BDZ Started Pre-Sale of Tickets For the Holidays
pixabay.com
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today the Bulgarian State Railways - BDZ introduces pre-sale tickets for all fast trains during the Christmas and New Year holidays, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The pre-sale of tickets and seat reservations will take place at all railway stations and desks in the country during the period from 12 December to 2 January.
In cases where seats are already sold, passengers will be informed at the ticket offices. If they want, passengers can buy standing tickets or they can be redirected to another train.
- » Revenue From Tourist Overnights in Bulgaria Increases 11.5% y/y in Oct
- » Ravadinovo Castle Voted Bulgaria’s Tourist Attraction of 2018
- » In 2017, 1.043 billion passengers traveled by air in the European Union
- » Bulgaria Develops as Year-Round Tourist Destination
- » Where to Go in January and February
- » Ministry of Tourism Turns all of its Services Online
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)