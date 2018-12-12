The MFA Opened a Hot Phone Line Due to the Strasbourg Attack

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a hotline because of the Strasbourg attack.

If needed, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Embassy of Bulgaria in Paris by calling +33 1 45 51 85 90 and +33 1 45 51 85 90 in out-of-office hours.

 

There is increased border control on the border between France and Germany.

 

The MFA recommends that Bulgarian citizens residing in Strasbourg or traveling between France and Germany should strictly follow all instructions from the law enforcement authorities and to avoid visiting public places in the city.

 

