Plane with Bulgarian Politicians Made Emergency Landing in Vienna

An airplane with Deputy Prime Minister Krassimir Karachanov and other members of the government on board had an emergency landing in Vienna. The machine was flying from Brussels to Sofia.

"What happened was that the windscreen of the cockpit broke.

Due to the professionalism of the pilots of Bulgaria Air, the plane was grounded without panic and accidents, "Karakachanov told the to " Hello, Bulgaria " morning block on NOVA.

Passengers have been informed that there is a problem and an emergency landing is required by the commander of the flight. It was only after the landing that it was discovered that the cockpit glass had broken.

"I think there could have happened a much more serious incident, because as the glass was broken, imagine that it broke completely and the cockpit was overpowering. From then on things become unmanageable. Thanks to the pilots, one of whom is a former military pilot, everything ended safely, "the military minister said.

After the incident, another airplane was sent to transport passengers to their final destination. "A little worried, 5-6 hours late, but it could have been much worse," he added.