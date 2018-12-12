Variable Clouds Over the Country, Highs Between 2°C and 7°C

Variable Clouds Over the Country, Highs Between 2°C and 7°C

Variable clouds over the country today. Light snow only in some places in the hours before noon, in the mountains and Northeast Bulgaria.

Light to moderate wind from west-northwest, tapering off in the evening in most areas. Maximum temperatures between 2°C and 7°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, said.

