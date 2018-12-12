The Chamber of Builders in Bulgaria Used Machines for a Peaceful Demonstration

Society | December 12, 2018, Wednesday // 10:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Chamber of Builders in Bulgaria Used Machines for a Peaceful Demonstration

About 1000 trucks are located in the right lane of Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd., in the section of the ring road to the "Brussels" Blvd. This is the peaceful demonstration of the construction industry against the instigation of a negative attitude towards them.


 
Heavy trucks will remain on the boulevard until 12.00.

At 9.30 am representatives of the Chamber of Builders meet with the President of the National Assembly Tsveta Karaiancheva and submit a petition for defense of the branch. Later, the petition will be submitted to the Council of Ministers and the Presidency.

The protest is against accusations of high prices and ruthless quality, corrupt practices and diversion.

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria