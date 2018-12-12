The Chamber of Builders in Bulgaria Used Machines for a Peaceful Demonstration

About 1000 trucks are located in the right lane of Tsarigradsko shosse Blvd., in the section of the ring road to the "Brussels" Blvd. This is the peaceful demonstration of the construction industry against the instigation of a negative attitude towards them.





Heavy trucks will remain on the boulevard until 12.00.

At 9.30 am representatives of the Chamber of Builders meet with the President of the National Assembly Tsveta Karaiancheva and submit a petition for defense of the branch. Later, the petition will be submitted to the Council of Ministers and the Presidency.

The protest is against accusations of high prices and ruthless quality, corrupt practices and diversion.