First Electric Buses Start Moving as Part of Sofia's Public Transport
The first electric buses in Sofia will be launched on the lines of the public transport today, announced Sofia Municipality.
Vehicles meet the Euro 6 standard. They will be presented to journalists at 12.00 am in the parking lot of Arena Armeec by Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia, and China Ambassador Zhang Haizhou.
Attendees of the event will be able to participate in a test tour with one of the vehicles.
