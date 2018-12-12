Building on Facebook Campus in California Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

Crime | December 12, 2018, Wednesday // 09:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Building on Facebook Campus in California Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat pixabay.com

Washington, Dec 12 (Sputnik) A building on Facebook's campus in Menlo Park, California, was evacuated due to bomb threat, local media reported, citing the police.

According to the NBC Bay Area broadcaster, the threat was called into the New York Police Department, which referred it to local authorities on Tuesday. The bomb threat was made to a Facebook building at 200 Jefferson Drive, the publication said, citing the police.

Bomb squads are on scene and are checking the building, the publication said, adding that there were several police cars on the territory of the campus.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: California, bomb attack, Facebook
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria