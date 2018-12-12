Building on Facebook Campus in California Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

Washington, Dec 12 (Sputnik) A building on Facebook's campus in Menlo Park, California, was evacuated due to bomb threat, local media reported, citing the police.

According to the NBC Bay Area broadcaster, the threat was called into the New York Police Department, which referred it to local authorities on Tuesday. The bomb threat was made to a Facebook building at 200 Jefferson Drive, the publication said, citing the police.

Bomb squads are on scene and are checking the building, the publication said, adding that there were several police cars on the territory of the campus.